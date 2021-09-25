American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

NYSE:AIG opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

