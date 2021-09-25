American National Insurance Co. Sells 1,615 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.7% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $152,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.