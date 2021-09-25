Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030,803 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.14% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $80,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,680,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $18,391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 1,596,072 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares valued at $1,574,867. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

