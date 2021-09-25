Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Dine Brands Global posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 172,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

