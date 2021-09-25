Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

