Analysts Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce sales of $22.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.22 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $87.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $100.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $129.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

