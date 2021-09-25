Analysts Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.10 Million

Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post $512.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.90 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth approximately $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

