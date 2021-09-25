Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $962.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $916.00 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $981.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT opened at $24.93 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

