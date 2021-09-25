Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Primo Water also reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Primo Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Primo Water by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

