Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.51. Stryker reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 230,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 30.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.64. 520,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its 200-day moving average is $258.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.