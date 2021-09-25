Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce ($3.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.80) and the highest is ($2.94). Vail Resorts reported earnings of ($3.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN traded up $24.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.85. 1,222,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,134. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average of $311.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $208.72 and a twelve month high of $352.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vail Resorts (MTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.