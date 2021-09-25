Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $2.78 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.11. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $189.28. 132,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.59. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.