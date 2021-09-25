Analysts Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.42. Discovery reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Discovery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Discovery by 3.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Discovery by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Discovery by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 5,638,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,680,741. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. Discovery has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

