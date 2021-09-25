Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.78. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $67.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

