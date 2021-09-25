Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce sales of $192.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.95 million and the lowest is $191.40 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $761.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.99 million to $762.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $815.03 million, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $817.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of HIW opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

