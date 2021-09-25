Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report $207.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $219.00 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $838.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $869.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $888.75 million, with estimates ranging from $814.10 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.