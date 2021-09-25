Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Earnings of $5.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report $5.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.53 and the lowest is $5.28. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 363.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $19.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $21.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $18.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

LYB stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,059. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

