Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report sales of $530.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.30 million. MarineMax reported sales of $398.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MarineMax by 70.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MarineMax by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in MarineMax by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HZO opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $70.89.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.