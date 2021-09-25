Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Announce $3.80 EPS

Brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will announce $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.92. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.71 to $17.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.33 to $19.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $287.84. The stock had a trading volume of 644,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,489. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $193.40 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

