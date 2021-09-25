Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.33. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in Primo Water by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

