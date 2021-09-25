Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. 524,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.78.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

