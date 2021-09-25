Analyzing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 4.49 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.04

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Flux Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.38%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.67%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.