Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOMR. Bank of America began coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

AOMR opened at $16.32 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

In related news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $3,431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $3,815,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

