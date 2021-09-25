AnimalGo (GOM2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $600,705.00

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnimalGo has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $600,705.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnimalGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnimalGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnimalGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.