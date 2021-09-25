ANON (ANON) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $42,208.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00070394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00106926 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

