Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,456.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,576.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.