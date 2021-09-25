Anyswap Price Reaches $5.42 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $100.95 million and approximately $17.58 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00012709 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00142478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,687.94 or 1.00171866 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.32 or 0.06726127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00764886 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

