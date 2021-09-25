API3 (API3) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One API3 coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00008721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $133.84 million and $6.56 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00122516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043353 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (CRYPTO:API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.