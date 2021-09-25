APIX (APIX) Price Tops $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. APIX has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $205,343.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043097 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

