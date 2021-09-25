Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.50 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $56.39 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00159190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.98 or 0.00509464 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 18,127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00034205 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.