Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $9.64. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 217,639 shares.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market cap of $267.51 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CEO Chas Mckhann sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $173,690.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,061.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CPMG Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% during the first quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,566,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

