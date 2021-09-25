AppCoins 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $85,477.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and approximately $85,477.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00121311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00043134 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,677,342 coins and its circulating supply is 244,677,341 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

