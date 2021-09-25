Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,637 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.