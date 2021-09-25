Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

