Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

