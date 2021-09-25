Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

