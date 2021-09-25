Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

APTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $223.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson bought 57,199 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.