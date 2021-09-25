Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report $12.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $14.36 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $8.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $50.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

