Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.31 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $135.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 45.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

