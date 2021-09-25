ArGo Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. ArGo has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $12,132.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArGo has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00056944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00125293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00042470 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.