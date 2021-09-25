Argon (ARGON) Price Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Argon has a market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $258,417.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00068205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00102434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00133221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,102.43 or 1.00052262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.16 or 0.06739848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.00755485 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,725,183 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.