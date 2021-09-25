Argon Price Reaches $0.0837 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Argon has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a market cap of $5.92 million and $750,660.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00107033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00145585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,375.98 or 0.99804963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.20 or 0.06757607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.77 or 0.00769616 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,433,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,725,926 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

