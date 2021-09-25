Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

