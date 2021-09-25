Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $258.11 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $258.11 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,167,206 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.