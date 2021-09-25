ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Holdings Trimmed by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $15,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

ARKK stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05.

