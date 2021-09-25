Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $538.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 325,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 154,121.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

