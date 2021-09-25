Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,763 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Arrow Electronics worth $34,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after buying an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.65. The stock had a trading volume of 434,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,168. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

