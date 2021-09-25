Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 2,896,899 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 14.38% of ViewRay worth $155,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 113,804 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ViewRay by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 214,411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

