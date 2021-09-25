Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.99% of JFrog worth $167,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of JFrog by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -86.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

