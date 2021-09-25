Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $131.78 Million Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,289,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,073 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.12% of Trex worth $131,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trex by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Trex by 477.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 189,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of TREX opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

